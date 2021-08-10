Virtu Financial LLC Trims Position in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ARCA biopharma were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARCA biopharma by 952.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ARCA biopharma by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 46,399 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in ARCA biopharma by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47,144 shares during the period. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

In other ARCA biopharma news, Chairman Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $6.99.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by $2.03.

ARCA biopharma Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO).

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.