32,433 Shares in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

SCOR stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37. comScore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.25.

In other news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

