Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,343 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Embraer were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Embraer by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 39.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embraer alerts:

NYSE ERJ opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.01.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Embraer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.