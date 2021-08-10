Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $103,000 in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

MBI opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 115.91%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $57,315.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.