Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 36.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth about $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth about $101,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

