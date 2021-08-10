Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CFO Acquires $46,050.00 in Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bradford D. Whitehurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

