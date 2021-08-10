Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $78,000 Investment in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Harmonic by 119.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 384,128 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Harmonic by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 511,243 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $992.67 million, a P/E ratio of -981.02, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76.
Several analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
