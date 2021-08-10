Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $78,000 Investment in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Harmonic by 119.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 384,128 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Harmonic by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 511,243 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $992.67 million, a P/E ratio of -981.02, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

