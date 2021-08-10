TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Robert M. Leonard Buys 850 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $29,036.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,175,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,966,000 after acquiring an additional 651,351 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,341,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 568,752 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 552,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,271,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 464,127 shares in the last quarter.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

