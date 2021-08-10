Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CFO Alexander Amezquita Buys 425 Shares

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CFO Alexander Amezquita bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.83 per share, for a total transaction of $20,327.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,064.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE HLF opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 21.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth about $45,945,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

