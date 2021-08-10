Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CFO Alexander Amezquita Buys 425 Shares

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CFO Alexander Amezquita bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.83 per share, for a total transaction of $20,327.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,064.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE HLF opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.93.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.
Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.