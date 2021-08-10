Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Natalie G. Haag Buys 1,012 Shares

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Natalie G. Haag acquired 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $11,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CFFN opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

CFFN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

