Xunlei (XNET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Xunlei has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of XNET opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

