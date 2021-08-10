NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.64. The company has a market cap of $25.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a medical device company, develops products for the eye care markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx Clinical Reset, a gentle and soothing facial spray; and NeutroPhase and PhaseOne for the wound care market.

