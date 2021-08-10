True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.75 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TNT.UN. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$7.25 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, True North Commercial REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.39.

Shares of TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$7.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$655.50 million and a P/E ratio of 20.49. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.74%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

