Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.35.

BRX stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,813,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 231,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

