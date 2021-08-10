Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.71.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $22.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -249.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.29. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 220.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

