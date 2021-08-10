Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CGC. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Canopy Growth from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.01.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

