Jane Street Group LLC Sells 90,781 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,781 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,266 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,362,000 after buying an additional 2,362,299 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,541,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after buying an additional 1,697,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,776,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

NXE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 40.43 and a quick ratio of 40.43.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

