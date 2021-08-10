Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $200.00 at BTIG Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.32.

EXPE stock opened at $148.80 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 228.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,274,000 after acquiring an additional 421,251 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,481,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

