Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 215,206 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 215,206 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 153.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Conn’s by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 39,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

CONN opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $684.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.59.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $60,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972 in the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

