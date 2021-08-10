Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. increased their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.29.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $231.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $232.53. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $300,661.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,030.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,834 shares of company stock worth $5,636,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 360.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

