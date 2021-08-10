D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,553,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after buying an additional 255,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 355.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,106,000 after buying an additional 244,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 165.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after buying an additional 150,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total transaction of $1,652,382.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $9,035,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $266,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $145.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.86. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

