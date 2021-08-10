D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 42,479 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,479 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 318,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 199,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1,640.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 38,550 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITRN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $581.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

