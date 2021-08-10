D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Unitil as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Unitil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Unitil by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Unitil by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

UTL stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $762.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.80. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTL shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

