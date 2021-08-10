Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,582 Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

