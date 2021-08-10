Brokerages Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $691.26 Million

Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will announce $691.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $643.68 million to $719.00 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $551.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMN shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

NYSE:AMN opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.18.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,791. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

