Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $73.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $64.83 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 45.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 26,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

