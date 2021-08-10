Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MPAA. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.03. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.