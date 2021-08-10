Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Separately, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACST stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.93. Acasti Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

