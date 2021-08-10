AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 82.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 64,472 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 44.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 140.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 183,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $164.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.