AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,614 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FENC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.