BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

