Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,992 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 635.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.07.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,696 shares of company stock worth $1,020,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

