Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 10.74% of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 145.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at $960,000.

Shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45. Fidelity International Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $30.15.

