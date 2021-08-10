Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) PT Raised to $95.00 at Oppenheimer

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LMND. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.29.

Shares of LMND opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.47. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.64.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,303 over the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Lemonade by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lemonade by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 443,220 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,772,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $78,514,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at $54,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

