Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Arcosa alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

ACA opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.39. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcosa (ACA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.