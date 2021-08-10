Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,013 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Premier Financial worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Premier Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Premier Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Premier Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Premier Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.