Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $329,000 in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.37. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $172,469.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $157,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,922 shares of company stock worth $606,441 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KLXE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

