Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TriMas were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 48.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,356,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 234.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 86,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 96.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.00.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

