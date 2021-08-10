Royal Bank of Canada Sells 7,748 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.