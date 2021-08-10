FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issued By SVB Leerink

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.20). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 46,555 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after buying an additional 1,168,541 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.