Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$115.00 target price (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.46.

LSPD opened at $92.68 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.84.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,862 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,614 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $47,157,000. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

