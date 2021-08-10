Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for PennantPark Investment Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for PennantPark Investment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,267 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,252,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 186,491 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $3,016,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

