Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SERA opened at $13.04 on Monday. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

