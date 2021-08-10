Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of SERA opened at $13.04 on Monday. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.
About Sera Prognostics
See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.