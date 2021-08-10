WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.22.

WSC stock opened at $28.14 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

