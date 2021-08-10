Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

