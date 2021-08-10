Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year. Its diversified business bodes well in the long haul. Its Execution Services segment has been gaining from the ITG buyout, and higher commissions, workflow technology and analytics. A strong balance sheet enables the company to deploy capital via share buybacks and dividends. It has been repaying debts for quite some time. However, it continues to grapple with high operating expenses that put pressure on the company’s margins. The markets, which have regained stability to some extent, do not bode well for the company as it leads to drop in trading opportunities. Its weak Market Making segment bothers the company. The company's second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 63 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16% due to lower revenues.”

VIRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $26.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.59.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,064 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,025 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,450,000 after purchasing an additional 962,145 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $18,604,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

