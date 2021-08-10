Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Robert W. Kirkwood Buys 10,000 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $757.34 million, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. Research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 343.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 309.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $56,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $61,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.