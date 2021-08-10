Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,092,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 566,985 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 546,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 456,876 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 281,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

MTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

NYSE:MTW opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $857.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.