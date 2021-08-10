Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CAO Sells 450 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $263.49 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Littelfuse by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Littelfuse by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Littelfuse by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

