Insider Buying: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Buys 7,520 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:LDI opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.39. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LDI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Further Reading: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.