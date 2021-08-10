Insider Buying: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Buys 7,520 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:LDI opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.39. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LDI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.